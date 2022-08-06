M&T Bank Corp Sells 52,662 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,662 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Sysco worth $21,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,291,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,887,000 after buying an additional 1,677,431 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1,494.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,195,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,233,000 after buying an additional 1,120,437 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,765,000 after buying an additional 1,009,837 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,540,000. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $86.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.27. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The company has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.88.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

