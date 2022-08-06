MTR (OTCMKTS:MTCPY) Stock Price Down 1.5%

MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.45 and last traded at $15.45. 1,025 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 1,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.

MTR Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.83.

MTR Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.3412 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%.

MTR Company Profile

MTR Corporation Limited designs, constructs, operates, maintains, and invests in railways in Hong Kong, Australia, Mainland China, Macao, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Hong Kong Transport Operations; Hong Kong Station Commercial Businesses; Hong Kong Property Rental and Management Businesses; Hong Kong Property Development; Mainland China and International Railway, Property Rental and Management Businesses; Mainland China Property Development; and Other Businesses segments.

