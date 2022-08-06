MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €223.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €223.00 ($229.90) target price on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €239.00 ($246.39) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($237.11) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($262.89) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, July 18th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €193.00 ($198.97) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €232.00 ($239.18) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

MTU Aero Engines Stock Performance

Shares of MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €186.05 ($191.80) on Tuesday. MTU Aero Engines has a fifty-two week low of €159.40 ($164.33) and a fifty-two week high of €221.10 ($227.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €180.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €190.23.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.