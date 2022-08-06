Mudrick Capital Management, L. Sells 89,982 Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 89,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $2,354,828.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,482,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,132,105.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 331,826 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $8,182,829.16.

On Thursday, July 21st, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 126,500 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $2,982,870.00.

On Tuesday, July 19th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 100,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $2,342,000.00.

On Monday, July 11th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 18,439 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $413,402.38.

On Thursday, July 7th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 111,919 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $2,617,785.41.

On Thursday, June 9th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,143 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $1,309,735.16.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 101,870 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $2,608,890.70.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 106,100 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $2,795,735.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 100,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $2,460,000.00.

On Thursday, May 12th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 91,419 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $2,207,768.85.

Thryv Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of THRY stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,241. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $898.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Trading of Thryv

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.72. Thryv had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Thryv in the second quarter worth $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thryv in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

