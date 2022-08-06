Mudrick Capital Management, L. Sells 89,982 Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 89,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $2,354,828.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,482,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,132,105.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 3rd, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 331,826 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $8,182,829.16.
- On Thursday, July 21st, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 126,500 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $2,982,870.00.
- On Tuesday, July 19th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 100,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $2,342,000.00.
- On Monday, July 11th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 18,439 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $413,402.38.
- On Thursday, July 7th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 111,919 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $2,617,785.41.
- On Thursday, June 9th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,143 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $1,309,735.16.
- On Thursday, June 2nd, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 101,870 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $2,608,890.70.
- On Tuesday, May 31st, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 106,100 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $2,795,735.00.
- On Monday, May 16th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 100,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $2,460,000.00.
- On Thursday, May 12th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 91,419 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $2,207,768.85.
Thryv Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of THRY stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,241. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $898.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.30.
Institutional Trading of Thryv
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Thryv in the second quarter worth $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thryv in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.
About Thryv
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
