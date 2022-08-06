Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Announces Earnings Results

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $333.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Mueller Water Products updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

Shares of MWA stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,517,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,167. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $17.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.26.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 41.07%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MWA. Cowen decreased their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen reduced their price target on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on Mueller Water Products in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $83,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,905.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 7,000 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $83,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,905.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven S. Heinrichs sold 17,000 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $196,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,316 shares in the company, valued at $638,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,875 shares of company stock valued at $324,826. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 580.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 12,719 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 21,068 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,116,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 27,589 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

