Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 971.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.2% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,033 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,122,000 after purchasing an additional 282,632 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1,628.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 239,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,099,000 after purchasing an additional 225,516 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,294,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $23,677,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB opened at $196.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.95 and a 200 day moving average of $197.25. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $169.62 and a 52-week high of $241.06.

