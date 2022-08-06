Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $179.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.05 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Myriad Genetics updated its FY22 guidance to $(0.10)-$0.00 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.10-0 EPS.

Myriad Genetics Stock Performance

MYGN stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.46. The company had a trading volume of 470,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,128. Myriad Genetics has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $36.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MYGN. StockNews.com cut shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Myriad Genetics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen set a $25.00 price target on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Myriad Genetics

In other Myriad Genetics news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 6,424 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $123,662.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,115. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,797,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,906,000 after purchasing an additional 113,042 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 17.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,096,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,425,000 after purchasing an additional 770,460 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,388,000 after purchasing an additional 90,449 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 810,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,415,000 after purchasing an additional 17,390 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 28.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 158,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 34,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

