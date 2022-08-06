Naked Wines (OTCMKTS:NWINF) Trading 4.5% Higher

Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:NWINF – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.88. 1,318 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 19,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

Naked Wines Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.36.

Naked Wines Company Profile

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

