NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Issues Earnings Results

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 87.89% and a negative return on equity of 68.57%. The company had revenue of $32.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NanoString Technologies Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NSTG stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $15.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,547,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,092. The company has a quick ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.27. The company has a market cap of $714.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.92. NanoString Technologies has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $62.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen set a $33.00 price target on NanoString Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on NanoString Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NanoString Technologies

About NanoString Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 21.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 57.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 8,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 56.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 25,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 9,190 shares during the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

