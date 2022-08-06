NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NanoViricides Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:NNVC opened at $3.54 on Thursday. NanoViricides has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $7.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.08.
NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter.
About NanoViricides
NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical research and development company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company develops Human Coronavirus Program for COVID-19 seasonal coronavirus affliction; HerpeCide Dermal Topical and Eye Drops for the treatment of shingles, PHN, chickenpox, herpes, recurrent herpes labialis, genital herpes, and ocular herpes keratitis; and HerpeCide IntraOcular Injection for viral acute retinal necrosis The company also develops FluCide Broad-Spectrum Anti-Influenza nanoviricide, which is injectable for hospitalized patients and oral for outpatients; Nanoviricide eye drops for viral diseases of the external eye; DengueCide for treatment of various types of Dengue viruses; and HIVCide, an escape-resistant anti-HIV nanoviricide.
