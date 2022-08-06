NanoXplore (TSE:GRA) Trading Up 9.2%

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Get Rating) was up 9.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$3.68 and last traded at C$3.68. Approximately 67,870 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 182,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.37.

NanoXplore Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.87, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of C$601.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.95.

NanoXplore (TSE:GRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$28.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.80 million. Research analysts expect that NanoXplore Inc. will post 0.0099475 earnings per share for the current year.

NanoXplore Company Profile

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

