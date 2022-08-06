Nasdacoin (NSD) Price Tops $0.0012 on Exchanges

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 6th. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $36,172.81 and $3,190.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 84% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000186 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 29,213,955 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

