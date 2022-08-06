Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) Plans $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.

Nathan’s Famous Stock Performance

Shares of Nathan’s Famous stock traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $56.01. 8,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,256. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.51. Nathan’s Famous has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $72.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.52 million, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nathan’s Famous

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NATH. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Nathan’s Famous by 5.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 266,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,420,000 after buying an additional 12,785 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Nathan’s Famous

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nathan’s Famous from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

