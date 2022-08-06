National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on National Bankshares to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on National Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

National Bankshares Stock Performance

National Bankshares stock opened at $32.56 on Wednesday. National Bankshares has a one year low of $30.52 and a one year high of $39.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.35.

National Bankshares Cuts Dividend

National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:NKSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.12. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 38.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Bankshares will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Bankshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKSH. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of National Bankshares by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $900,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of National Bankshares during the first quarter worth $566,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of National Bankshares during the first quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

