Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Trading Up 8.6%

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.34 and last traded at $7.22. Approximately 36,641 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 825,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

Natura &Co Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.18). Natura &Co had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Natura &Co

Natura &Co Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTCO. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Natura &Co during the first quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Natura &Co by 84.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Natura &Co by 295.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Natura &Co during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Natura &Co during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

