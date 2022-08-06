Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Announces Earnings Results

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $266.31 million for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.87-$0.96 EPS.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Performance

NGVC stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $367.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.67. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Get Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage alerts:

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGVC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 4th quarter valued at $1,338,000. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 256,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 182.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 235,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after buying an additional 152,048 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,925,000. 32.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, frozen meals, frozen pizza, bread, baking mixes, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.