Navios Maritime Partners L.P. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NMM)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, July 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th.

Navios Maritime Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 1.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Navios Maritime Partners to earn $21.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.9%.

Navios Maritime Partners stock opened at $28.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.04. Navios Maritime Partners has a one year low of $19.71 and a one year high of $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $866.44 million, a PE ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.22.

Navios Maritime Partners ( NYSE:NMM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $236.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.48 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 25.91%. As a group, research analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners will post 18.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 147.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,658 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. 16.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NMM. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Navios Maritime Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Navios Maritime Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as provides its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

