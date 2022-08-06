Needham & Company LLC Raises Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $52.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on UBER. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.63.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $32.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.86 billion, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.35. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 62.32% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $2,745,909.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,944 shares in the company, valued at $4,437,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 176.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

