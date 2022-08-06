Nervos Network (CKB) Price Tops $0.0048

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $158.72 million and approximately $3.77 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,224.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,715.71 or 0.07387394 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00164214 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00021294 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.53 or 0.00264929 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.41 or 0.00703596 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.14 or 0.00607697 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005809 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

