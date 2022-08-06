Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,733 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,949,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in Netflix by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Netflix by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Netflix by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,862 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,032,000 after purchasing an additional 25,874 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $6.08 on Friday, reaching $223.83. 130,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,504,563. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.22 and its 200-day moving average is $281.90. The firm has a market cap of $99.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.36. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Netflix from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.92.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

