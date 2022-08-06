Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) PT Raised to $113.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NBIX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.06.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

NBIX stock opened at $104.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 945.90 and a beta of 0.58. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $71.88 and a 1-year high of $108.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $310.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.07 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $1,144,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Julie Cooke sold 754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $1,144,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.2% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,259,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 677.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 27,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Articles

