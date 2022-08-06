Neurotech International Limited (ASX:NTI) Insider Gerald Quigley Purchases 277,777 Shares

Neurotech International Limited (ASX:NTI – Get Rating) insider Gerald Quigley acquired 277,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,999.93 ($17,605.58).

Neurotech International Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 15.41, a quick ratio of 15.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Neurotech International Company Profile

Neurotech International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, development, and manufacture of medical devices and solutions in Australia. The company is focused on developing neurostimulation and neurodiagnostic solutions to be delivered through the Mente platform, a platform technology to enable medical practitioners to remotely monitor and play role in home-based therapies.

