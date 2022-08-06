NewMarket Co. (NEU) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 2.10 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

NewMarket has a payout ratio of 30.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NEU stock traded down $1.47 on Friday, reaching $300.30. 60,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,132. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $306.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.60. NewMarket has a 1 year low of $285.60 and a 1 year high of $378.63.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in NewMarket by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in NewMarket during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NewMarket during the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NewMarket by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in NewMarket during the 1st quarter worth approximately $731,000. 54.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives business. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

