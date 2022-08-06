Newton (NEW) One Day Trading Volume Tops $550,072.00

Newton (NEW) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. During the last week, Newton has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Newton coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Newton has a market cap of $6.15 million and $550,072.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Newton alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 126.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004306 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.87 or 0.00624257 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00015488 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Newton

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org.

Newton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.