NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.01-$3.01 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NexPoint Residential Trust Price Performance

NYSE:NXRT opened at $62.04 on Friday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a one year low of $57.49 and a one year high of $95.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.59, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.35.

NexPoint Residential Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 187.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at NexPoint Residential Trust

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Compass Point set a $90.00 target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a downgrade rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.83.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, President James D. Dondero purchased 17,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.01 per share, with a total value of $1,006,120.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,033,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,978,423.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexPoint Residential Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,721,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,735,000 after purchasing an additional 66,684 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,190,000 after acquiring an additional 131,447 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 192.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 401,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,287,000 after acquiring an additional 264,502 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

