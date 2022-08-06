NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) is Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s 8th Largest Position

Forbes J M & Co. LLP decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 236,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 78,606 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 2.5% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $20,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Summitry LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $373,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 305.4% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 140,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,148,000 after acquiring an additional 17,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $87.98 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The firm has a market cap of $172.86 billion, a PE ratio of 67.16, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

