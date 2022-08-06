NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC reduced its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $2,724,059,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,829 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,709.8% during the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,225,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,067 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,383,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,560,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NextEra Energy Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $87.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.86 billion, a PE ratio of 67.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

