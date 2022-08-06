NFT (NFT) Trading 100% Lower Over Last 7 Days

NFT (NFT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. In the last seven days, NFT has traded down 100% against the dollar. One NFT coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a market cap of $24.33 and approximately $55,916.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,159.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003956 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002208 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00132508 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00033957 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00067798 BTC.

NFT is a coin. It launched on August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. The official website for NFT is www.blockparty.co. The official message board for NFT is medium.com/@goblockparty. NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

