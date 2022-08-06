NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 196.39% and a negative return on equity of 40.49%.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ NGM traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.15. 719,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,540. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.27 and its 200-day moving average is $14.62. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $27.25.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Group L. P. Column bought 984,161 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $13,286,173.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,650,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,777,389.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Group L. P. Column acquired 83,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $935,718.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,012,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,393,471.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Group L. P. Column acquired 984,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $13,286,173.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,650,177 shares in the company, valued at $35,777,389.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,394,261 shares of company stock worth $18,377,237. 38.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NGM Biopharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 770.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 13,413 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 56.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 6,636 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $733,000. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NGM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, NGM Biopharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.