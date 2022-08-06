NIKE, Inc. (NKE) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 2nd

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.305 per share by the footwear maker on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd.

NIKE has a dividend payout ratio of 32.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NIKE to earn $4.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

Shares of NKE opened at $113.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.47. NIKE has a twelve month low of $99.53 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.08.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,085,334. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Kidder Stephen W boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 36,073 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 45,703 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

