NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) CFO Matthew Friend Sells 4,139 Shares

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Matthew Friend also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 13th, Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $113.87 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.53 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $178.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $130.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in NIKE by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

