NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,629 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in NIKE by 245.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 476,970 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $79,497,000 after purchasing an additional 338,996 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in NIKE by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,404 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,160 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.08.

NIKE Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $113.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $178.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.47. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.53 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,085,334. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

