Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.00-$6.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.37 billion-$7.37 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nitto Denko from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Nitto Denko Price Performance

OTCMKTS NDEKY opened at $32.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.73. Nitto Denko has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $44.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.10.

About Nitto Denko

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

