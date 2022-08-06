Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Aug 6th, 2022

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKYGet Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.00-$6.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.37 billion-$7.37 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nitto Denko from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Nitto Denko Price Performance

OTCMKTS NDEKY opened at $32.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.73. Nitto Denko has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $44.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.10.

About Nitto Denko

(Get Rating)

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY)

Receive News & Ratings for Nitto Denko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitto Denko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.