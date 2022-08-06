NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

NL Industries Trading Down 4.2 %

NL Industries stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.34. The stock had a trading volume of 77,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,285. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.02 million, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.98. NL Industries has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

Get NL Industries alerts:

NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NL Industries had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 48.59%. The firm had revenue of $42.10 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NL Industries

NL Industries Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of NL Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 273,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NL Industries during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of NL Industries by 26.1% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 19,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of NL Industries by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of NL Industries by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

Read More

