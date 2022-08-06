nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 13.06% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $60.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. nLIGHT updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

nLIGHT Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of LASR traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.73. The company had a trading volume of 324,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,832. The firm has a market cap of $566.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average of $14.33. nLIGHT has a 12 month low of $9.48 and a 12 month high of $34.19.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. S Squared Technology LLC bought a new position in nLIGHT during the first quarter worth about $4,035,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in nLIGHT by 815.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 176,742 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in nLIGHT by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 147,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 8,344 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in nLIGHT by 20.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 22,631 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in nLIGHT by 40.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 23,813 shares during the period. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

