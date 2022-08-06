North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Insider Purchases C$273,976.13 in Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$273,976.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 19,100 shares in the company, valued at C$273,976.13.

On Thursday, August 4th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$272,614.30.

On Friday, July 29th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$274,753.50.

On Wednesday, July 27th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 52,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$15.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$795,662.40.

On Monday, July 25th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$15.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$289,861.60.

On Friday, July 22nd, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$281,455.69.

On Wednesday, July 20th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$280,428.11.

On Monday, July 18th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$273,680.08.

On Friday, July 15th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$266,082.10.

On Wednesday, July 13th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$271,817.83.

On Monday, July 11th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$278,567.77.

Shares of TSE:NOA traded up C$0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$14.60. 75,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,139. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$13.55 and a 1 year high of C$22.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$396.76 million and a P/E ratio of 9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.91%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOA. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Atb Cap Markets cut North American Construction Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their target price on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.78.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

