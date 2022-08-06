Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIDB) Plans Dividend of $0.30

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, August 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NIDB opened at $45.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.41 and its 200-day moving average is $44.63. Northeast Indiana Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99.

About Northeast Indiana Bancorp

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking and financial advisory services. The company offers various personal products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and direct deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

