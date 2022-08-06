Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIDB) Plans Dividend of $0.30

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, August 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th.
Northeast Indiana Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of NIDB opened at $45.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.41 and its 200-day moving average is $44.63. Northeast Indiana Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99.
About Northeast Indiana Bancorp
