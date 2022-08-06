Northern Investors (LON:NRI) Trading Up 7,983.4%

Northern Investors Company PLC (LON:NRI – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7,983.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 186 ($2.28) and last traded at GBX 186 ($2.28). Approximately 4,888 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 2,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.30 ($0.03).

Northern Investors Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 186 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 186.

About Northern Investors

(Get Rating)

Northern Investors Company PLC is an investment company. The Company is a private equity investment trust managed by NVM Private Equity LLP. The Company’s investment objective is to conduct an orderly realization of its portfolio with a view to returning capital to shareholders. The majority of the Company’s investments are in small and medium-sized unquoted companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.