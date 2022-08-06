Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.45 to $2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.52. Northwest Natural also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.45-$2.65 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NWN. Bank of America raised Northwest Natural from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.60.

Northwest Natural Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Northwest Natural stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.56. 196,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,485. Northwest Natural has a 52-week low of $43.07 and a 52-week high of $57.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.11 and a 200-day moving average of $51.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $194.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.21 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.482 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.51%.

Insider Activity at Northwest Natural

In related news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $59,099.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,590,397. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Northwest Natural

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 110,550.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 12.1% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 8.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 64.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Featured Stories

