Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Downgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.50.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Down 2.8 %

NUS stock opened at $43.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.72. Nu Skin Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $56.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $604.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.37%.

Insider Transactions at Nu Skin Enterprises

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,069,899. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Steven Lund sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total transaction of $42,614.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,267,215.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $43,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,069,899. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,143 shares of company stock worth $6,647,717. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 317.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,520,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959,089 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,791,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,281,000 after acquiring an additional 30,340 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,670,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,887,000 after buying an additional 58,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,709,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,869,000 after buying an additional 72,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 921,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,780,000 after buying an additional 9,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

