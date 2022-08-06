Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Stock Price Up 11.4%

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) rose 11.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.89 and last traded at $15.86. Approximately 4,961 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 170,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Nuvalent Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $777.31 million and a PE ratio of -3.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. Research analysts forecast that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $36,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,162,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,553,917.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nuvalent news, insider Darlene Noci sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total transaction of $295,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $36,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,162,598 shares in the company, valued at $39,553,917.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,782 shares of company stock worth $401,351.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvalent

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Nuvalent by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Nuvalent by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Nuvalent during the 4th quarter worth $149,000.

Nuvalent Company Profile

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.

