NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) PT Raised to $55.00

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NUVA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NuVasive from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on NuVasive to $63.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on NuVasive from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NuVasive presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.75.

NuVasive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA opened at $51.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.84. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -64.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. NuVasive has a twelve month low of $45.45 and a twelve month high of $64.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $290.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.63 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NuVasive will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in NuVasive by 1.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,133 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in NuVasive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in NuVasive by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in NuVasive by 28.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NuVasive by 3.4% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,416 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

