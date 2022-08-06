Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Downgraded by BTIG Research to “Neutral”

Posted by on Aug 6th, 2022

BTIG Research downgraded shares of Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVBGet Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NUVB. Wedbush reduced their target price on Nuvation Bio from $17.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Nuvation Bio in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Nuvation Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NUVB stock opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.96. The company has a market cap of $545.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.46. Nuvation Bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVBGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts predict that Nuvation Bio will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvation Bio

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,443,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,933,000 after buying an additional 1,820,473 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,932,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,025,000 after buying an additional 1,671,908 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,254,000 after buying an additional 1,470,000 shares during the period. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $10,799,000. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $6,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.