Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Downgraded by BTIG Research to “Neutral”

BTIG Research downgraded shares of Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NUVB. Wedbush reduced their target price on Nuvation Bio from $17.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Nuvation Bio in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Nuvation Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NUVB stock opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.96. The company has a market cap of $545.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.46. Nuvation Bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio ( NYSE:NUVB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts predict that Nuvation Bio will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,443,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,933,000 after buying an additional 1,820,473 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,932,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,025,000 after buying an additional 1,671,908 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,254,000 after buying an additional 1,470,000 shares during the period. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $10,799,000. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $6,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

