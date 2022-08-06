NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 465,425 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 42,476 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.9% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $126,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 64.1% during the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.5% in the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 6,097 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 38.7% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.4% in the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,411 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $189.89 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $140.55 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $474.73 billion, a PE ratio of 50.91, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.64.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 4.29%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.24.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

