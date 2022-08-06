NXM (NXM) Price Hits $56.65 on Exchanges

NXM (NXM) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. During the last week, NXM has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NXM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $56.65 or 0.00243478 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a market cap of $371.29 million and $36,520.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NXM Coin Profile

NXM (NXM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,786,424 coins and its circulating supply is 6,553,769 coins. NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

