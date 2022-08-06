Ocean Protocol Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.32 Million (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Ocean Protocol has a total market cap of $126.34 million and approximately $12.32 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Ocean Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000888 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,195.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003970 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003616 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00132806 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00033908 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00067694 BTC.

About Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins. The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol. The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

