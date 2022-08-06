ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. ODP had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. ODP’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. ODP updated its FY22 guidance to $4.10 to $4.50 EPS.

ODP Stock Up 1.0 %

ODP traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.13. 515,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,215. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ODP has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00.

Institutional Trading of ODP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of ODP by 2.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in ODP by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in ODP by 16.3% during the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 31,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in ODP by 40.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 6,986 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in ODP by 132.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 10,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ODP Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ODP shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ODP from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ODP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

