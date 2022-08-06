OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 32.56%. The business had revenue of $791.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. OGE Energy updated its FY22 guidance to $1.87-1.97 EPS.

OGE Energy stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,230,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,868. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.49. OGE Energy has a 1 year low of $32.49 and a 1 year high of $42.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.65%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in OGE Energy by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $426,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in OGE Energy by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the period. 65.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OGE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

