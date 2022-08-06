OIN Finance (OIN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $14,184.00

OIN Finance (OIN) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. During the last seven days, OIN Finance has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One OIN Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0393 or 0.00000169 BTC on exchanges. OIN Finance has a market cap of $1.30 million and $14,184.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About OIN Finance

OIN Finance is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,950,759 coins. The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance. OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here. OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance.

OIN Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OIN Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OIN Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

