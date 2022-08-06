OKB Trading 2.3% Higher Over Last Week (OKB)

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 6th. OKB has a total market cap of $1.11 billion and approximately $10.34 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OKB has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One OKB coin can now be purchased for $18.51 or 0.00079766 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OKB alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,199.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003622 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00132399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00034374 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00060785 BTC.

About OKB

OKB is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex.

OKB Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OKB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.